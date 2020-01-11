Iowa State Sen. Ragan looking ahead to legislative session

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another legislative year is about to get underway in Des Moines, but before lawmakers head back to the Capitol on Monday, we're asking them about their goals for the session.

State Senator Amanda Ragan has represented District 27, which covers a large portion of Cerro Gordo County, since 2002. Recently, and State Representative Sharon Steckman held a public forum for anyone to find out what constituents want to see. Some of the topics brought up were education, the effects after the state moved towards a privitized Medicaid system, and child care, among others.

"It's a very diverse district, and people are urban and rural. But they all have similar issues when you're talking education and mental health and workforce. It all comes together. As a state, we need to focus on those issues and hearing from the right voices."

She believes strong bi-partisanship cooperation and support will get things done.

"I truly believe that if you can bring people together, work together, and build on solid beliefs, that there are opportunities out there and do good things."

KIMT will have continuous coverage of the first day of the legislative in Des Moines on Monday.