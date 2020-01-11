Clear

Iowa State Sen. Ragan looking ahead to legislative session

Ahead of the first day of the new legislative session, State Senator Amanda Ragan, who has represented District 27 since 2002, is sharing her goals during the upcoming session

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 2:24 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another legislative year is about to get underway in Des Moines, but before lawmakers head back to the Capitol on Monday, we're asking them about their goals for the session.

State Senator Amanda Ragan has represented District 27, which covers a large portion of Cerro Gordo County, since 2002. Recently, and State Representative Sharon Steckman held a public forum for anyone to find out what constituents want to see. Some of the topics brought up were education, the effects after the state moved towards a privitized Medicaid system, and child care, among others.

"It's a very diverse district, and people are urban and rural. But they all have similar issues when you're talking education and mental health and workforce. It all comes together. As a state, we need to focus on those issues and hearing from the right voices."

She believes strong bi-partisanship cooperation and support will get things done.

"I truly believe that if you can bring people together, work together, and build on solid beliefs, that there are opportunities out there and do good things."

KIMT will have continuous coverage of the first day of the legislative in Des Moines on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -10°
Snow and cold on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Alliant hike smaller than expected

Image

Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans

Image

Rochester shooting: What we know so far

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Image

Working Towards a Brighter Future

Image

Improving water quality

Image

Iowa Legislative Preview

Community Events