Iowa State Sen. Jim Carlin challenging Sen. Grassley's U.S. Senate seat

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - An Iowa state Senator is looking to challenge longtime incumbent Senator Chuck Grassley's seat in the U.S. Senate.

Senator Jim Carlin, who represents District 3, is running for the Republican nomination for the upcoming November election. An attorney, Carlin was a member of the 6th Iowa House District, and was elected to the Senate in 2017. During his time in Des Moines, he was one of the champions of the heartbeat bill, developed active shooter protocols in schools, and worked to freeze property taxes for seniors.

Carlin has seen the state of Iowa change over the last several decades, particularly in rural areas.

"Small town Iowa has been decimated for 40 years, that was on Chuck's watch. Whether he bears some responsibility for that, it's something that should've been more meaningfully engaged on a legislative level in Washington, D.C. When we drive around our small towns, we see a lot of closed store fronts. We see our young people leaving small towns and going to the cities. There's been an exodus. I think small town Iowa truly represents Iowa."

As he looks to challenge Senator Grassley, Carlin is wanting to address issues such as the United States' relationship with China, the growth of 'big tech' into our everyday lives, and the overall direction of the country.

"The government's getting too big, and our freedoms are shrinking in that process. We need to meaningly size up and engage what we're up against to preserve freedoms so our children and grandchildren can enjoy the same freedom we did as kids. That's our duty, that's our responsibility."

Carlin is visiting with voters across Iowa, including a stop at Tap'd in Clear Lake on Wednesday. On Thursday, he made stops in Waverly and Buchanan County.