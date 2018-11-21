Clear

Iowa State Patrol warns of winter like conditions during holiday weekend

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 8:09 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- According to the Iowa State Patrol there have been 280 deaths on Iowa roadways as of November 21st. With more snow in the forecast for this weekend troopers want drivers to be mindful while driving.


Trooper Keith Duenow with the Iowa State Patrol says many drivers out this holiday weekend are likely still adjusting to winter like conditions. He asks that drivers drive defensively as Storm Team 3 is forecasting several inches of snow this weekend when people might be driving home.


“We still have some secondary roadways that have some snow and ice on them,” he said. “It’s still a little slippery at those intersections so giving yourself enough time to stop is important.”


Trooper Duenow also said that if you don’t feel comfortable going the posted speed limit because of bad road conditions that you can drive under the limit at a pace you feel like you are in control of your vehicle.

