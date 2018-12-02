Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

Iowa State Patrol warns against using cell phones as a GPS

Using a cell phone as a GPS is just as dangerous as texting and driving.

Posted: Dec. 1, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is seeing an increase in distracted driving, but it’s not what you think it would be.

One form of distraction we’ve all seen in texting and driving, but the state patrol says using cell phones as a GPS is just as much of a distraction. That is because it requires taking your eyes off the road.

One State Trooper suggested to KIMT that drivers plan their routes ahead of time in order to avoid the distraction.

“Cell phones make things really handy now but kind of scope out ahead of time, figure out where you’re going, and familiarize yourself with the route prior to travels,” said Trooper Emory Ochoa. “That will help (prevent) having to use a device to distract you while you’re driving.”

It is also suggested to let a passenger manage the GPS or mobile device being used for navigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
The weekend will be a mess with a wintry mix and snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Image

Entrepreneurship Showcase

Image

Tree lighting

Image

Snow plow drivers gearing up for the snowfall

Image

Railroad officer shooting follow up

Image

5th annual local foods marketplace in Rochester

Image

Giving back

Community Events