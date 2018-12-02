Iowa State Patrol warns against using cell phones as a GPS

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is seeing an increase in distracted driving, but it’s not what you think it would be.

One form of distraction we’ve all seen in texting and driving, but the state patrol says using cell phones as a GPS is just as much of a distraction. That is because it requires taking your eyes off the road.

One State Trooper suggested to KIMT that drivers plan their routes ahead of time in order to avoid the distraction.

“Cell phones make things really handy now but kind of scope out ahead of time, figure out where you’re going, and familiarize yourself with the route prior to travels,” said Trooper Emory Ochoa. “That will help (prevent) having to use a device to distract you while you’re driving.”

It is also suggested to let a passenger manage the GPS or mobile device being used for navigation.