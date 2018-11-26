The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and to be vigilant after another one of its sergeants was involved in a crash.
The Iowa State Patrol posted on social media Sunday about an accident at mile marker 284 on Interstate-80 near Walcott.
“A vehicle lost control crashing into the patrol cruiser – luckily no serious injuries. Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!!,” the ISP posted.
Also Sunday,trooper Jon Stickney posted on Twitter showing three mangled Iowa State Patrol vehicles that have been involved in crashes in 2018.
The Iowa State Patrol posted on social media Sunday about an accident at mile marker 284 on Interstate-80 near Walcott.
“A vehicle lost control crashing into the patrol cruiser – luckily no serious injuries. Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!!,” the ISP posted.
Also Sunday,trooper Jon Stickney posted on Twitter showing three mangled Iowa State Patrol vehicles that have been involved in crashes in 2018.
Related Content
- Iowa State Patrol wants drivers to 'slow down' after another of its vehicles involved in wreck
- State Patrol advising drivers to slow down
- Iowa State Patrol urging drivers to slow down; 119 accidents reported in 30-hour span
- UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol says over 70 vehicles involved in I-35 crash
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies Cresco driver involved in Fillmore County fatal collision
- Iowa State Patrol says expect winter conditions on roads
- Iowa State Patrol issued tow ban during Wednesday's snow storm
- Iowa State Patrol releases 'Click it or Ticket' numbers
- Iowa State Patrol: Texting while driving citations see significant jump
- Two-vehicle crash involved Rochester police car
Scroll for more content...