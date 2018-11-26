Clear

Iowa State Patrol wants drivers to 'slow down' after another of its vehicles involved in wreck

Photo courtesy Iowa State Patrol Facebook page.

Message is simple: Slow down, put the phone down and buckle up.

The Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers to slow down and to be vigilant after another one of its sergeants was involved in a crash.
The Iowa State Patrol posted on social media Sunday about an accident at mile marker 284 on Interstate-80 near Walcott.
“A vehicle lost control crashing into the patrol cruiser – luckily no serious injuries. Slow down, put the phone down, and buckle up!!!,” the ISP posted.
Also Sunday,trooper Jon Stickney posted on Twitter showing three mangled Iowa State Patrol vehicles that have been involved in crashes in 2018.

Post by Iowa State Patrol.

