Iowa State Patrol urging drivers to back off the accelerator

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa State Patrol is urging drivers not to feel the need for speed.

Troopers say they pulled over two speeders in North Iowa. One of them clocked in at over 130 miles per hour near the town of Northwood.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Trooper Brett Lewis with the Iowa State Patrol. He says citations for speeds over 100 miles per hour have increased 118% since the beginning of the year.

"I think that they think most people are staying home or self isolating. So they think the roads are more wide open and maybe there's less consequences but we're still out here stopping cars and enforcing the speed limit," said Lewis.

He also says speeds are up on all Iowa roads in general, but the main highways like I-35 and the Avenue of The Saints are seeing the biggest speeding offenses.