Iowa State Patrol urges drivers to use caution on snowy roadways.

MASON CITY, Iowa – With slick road conditions and strong winds, the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is urging drivers to use caution. ISP has several tips for drivers in case they do get stranded in the elements.

“Slow down, give themselves plenty of following distance, and make sure you buckle your seatbelt,” Iowa State Patrol Lieutenant Dana Knudtson told KIMT.

That is a great start to preventing accidents and keeping you safe should you be in one. But with current conditions making travel more difficult, what should you do in the event you become stranded?

“Turn your flashers (hazard lights) on and turn your headlights off so that you’re not blinding traffic if you’re facing traffic,” Said Lt. Knudtson. “You can call 911 so that we can get someone out to you.”

Lt. Knudtson also suggests keeping a winter travel kit in your vehicle, equipped with supplies such as blankets to keep you warm if your vehicle was to stop running while stranded.

511.org is also available online for drivers to evaluate the latest road conditions and planning the safest route accordingly.