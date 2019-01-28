Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa State Patrol urges drivers to use caution on snowy roadways.

“Slow down, give themselves plenty of following distance, and make sure you buckle your seatbelt.”

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 11:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – With slick road conditions and strong winds, the Iowa State Patrol (ISP) is urging drivers to use caution. ISP has several tips for drivers in case they do get stranded in the elements.

“Slow down, give themselves plenty of following distance, and make sure you buckle your seatbelt,” Iowa State Patrol Lieutenant Dana Knudtson told KIMT.

That is a great start to preventing accidents and keeping you safe should you be in one. But with current conditions making travel more difficult, what should you do in the event you become stranded?

“Turn your flashers (hazard lights) on and turn your headlights off so that you’re not blinding traffic if you’re facing traffic,” Said Lt. Knudtson. “You can call 911 so that we can get someone out to you.”

Lt. Knudtson also suggests keeping a winter travel kit in your vehicle, equipped with supplies such as blankets to keep you warm if your vehicle was to stop running while stranded.

511.org is also available online for drivers to evaluate the latest road conditions and planning the safest route accordingly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -15°
We're tracking another winter storm looking to target the area.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Image

CLASS TEACHING SENIORS ABOUT SAFETY TECHNOLOGY IN NEW VEHICLES

Image

Plunging for Pink

Image

Saving money and energy

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday

Community Events