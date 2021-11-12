Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Benda died swerving to avoid a deer

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper died last month in a crash when he swerved to avoid a deer while speeding to respond to a call.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ted Benda, of rural Decorah, crashed Oct. 14 on Highway 51 north of Postville. Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinka said Friday that after Benda swerved, his vehicle lost traction, entered a ditch, hit an embankment, and rolled. Benda died October 19.

Clayton County officials have not answered questions about the call Benda was responding to when the crash occurred.