The Iowa State Patrol responded to 195 crashes, one of which was fatal, during a blast of winter weather that hit the state.

The patrol said from 3 a.m. Feb. 4 to 7 a.m. Feb 5, 195 crashes were covered and 169 involved property damage.

There were 25 personal injury crashes and one fatal.

A crash on I-80 in central Iowa on Thursday involved dozens of vehicles and shut down one of the state’s busiest roads for hours.