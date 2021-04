BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol is reporting a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in northern Iowa.

The patrol said it happened Wednesday night at 10:24 p.m. at Highway 3 and Ridge Ave. south of Clarksville.

The two vehicles involved were a 2005 Toyota Sienna and a 2010 Nissan Maxima.

The names of those involved will be released at a later time.