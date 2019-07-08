Iowa State Patrol releases numbers from 4th of July weekend

The numbers are in when it comes to the Iowa State Patrol and the four-day weekend.
ISP covered 42 crashes and issued 1,582 speeding citations. State Patrol said there were three fatalities over the four days.
It also assisted 194 motorists and arrested 23 impaired drivers.
