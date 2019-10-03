Clear

Iowa State Patrol negotiators win competition

An Iowa State Patrol Sergeant based in Mason City was part of the winning team.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:16 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A team of negotiators with the Iowa State Patrol wins first place in a competition.

It happened over the weekend in Des Moines at the 7th annual Iowa Association of Crisis Negotiators Conference and Competition.

Teams from local and county departments across the state took part in a simulation which had officers negotiate with a suicidal man.

Sergeant Mindy Coe from the District 8 headquarters in Mason City was part of the winning team. She says when negotiating with someone, it is important to calm them down and build a rapport with them.

