Iowa State Patrol helps rescue 82-year-old who was trapped after rolling vehicle in Cerro Gordo Co.

Authorities had to rescue an 82-year-old who was trapped in ice and high water after rolling a vehicle on I-35 near Mason City on Monday.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:33 AM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 6:38 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities had to rescue an 82-year-old who was trapped in ice and high water after rolling a vehicle on I-35 near Mason City on Monday.
The accident happened near the southbound exit ramp on B20 on Monday morning. The person's car became trapped in ice after the vehicle rolled and knocked out the windows.
The person did not suffer any serious injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

