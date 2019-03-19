CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities had to rescue an 82-year-old who was trapped in ice and high water after rolling a vehicle on I-35 near Mason City on Monday.
The accident happened near the southbound exit ramp on B20 on Monday morning. The person's car became trapped in ice after the vehicle rolled and knocked out the windows.
The person did not suffer any serious injuries, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Related Content
- Iowa State Patrol helps rescue 82-year-old who was trapped after rolling vehicle in Cerro Gordo Co.
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies people in Cerro Gordo Co. collision
- State Patrol: Vehicle reached speeds of around 130 mph in Cerro Gordo Co. pursuit
- Man trapped when tractor flips in Cerro Gordo County
- UPDATE: Cerro Gordo County employee hit by vehicle
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...