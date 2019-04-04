Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa State Patrol goes the extra mile to help north Iowa family in need of medication

Medication was flown to Mason City before an Iowa State Trooper delivered the medicine to a residence.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 11:56 AM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 12:01 PM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City family is thankful for the quick work of law enforcement to acquire some much-needed seizure medication.

Cassie Helland’s son Caleb suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a type of epilepsy, and has occasional seizures.

To mitigate those, he takes doses of cannabidiol called Epidiolex. While it is FDA approved, the closest pharmacy that has it is in Iowa City. To get it to them, the pharmacy arranged FedEx to overnight the medicine to Helland to arrive Wednesday morning, but it was stuck in a processing facility.

The pharmacy contacted Iowa State Patrol to arrange to get the medicine to the family, with the medication being flown to Mason City, and a trooper drove it from the airport to Helland’s residence.

Cassie is very grateful is that it was delivered in time, but wishes there is a way to have the medication on hand closer to home.

“The pharmacy said that they will start getting it out to me sooner than just the day before, and I’m confident that will happen. But on the other hand, it’s also frustrating because now that this medication is FDA approved, I feel like I should be able to pick that up locally, so it’s more convenient for my son. He’s in a wheelchair, he’s G-tube fed, I can’t pick him up and drive him 2 ½ hours just to get his medication when we don’t have it. So I think needs to be done to where I can get it locally.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Tracking a rainy pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa family thankful for quick work of law enforcement

Image

Celebrating 30 years of heart health at MercyOne

Image

Pannekoeken finds new location near downtown Rochester

Image

Tracking More Rain and Cool Temperatures

Image

Waldorf reschedules weekend games

Image

Iowa falls to Illinois State

Image

JM falls to Farmington in shutout

Image

Trap shooting interest is on the rise

Image

NIACC falls to Kirkwood in first game of twinbill

Image

SAW: Alex Folz

Community Events