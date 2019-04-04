Iowa State Patrol goes the extra mile to help north Iowa family in need of medication

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City family is thankful for the quick work of law enforcement to acquire some much-needed seizure medication.

Cassie Helland’s son Caleb suffers from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, a type of epilepsy, and has occasional seizures.

To mitigate those, he takes doses of cannabidiol called Epidiolex. While it is FDA approved, the closest pharmacy that has it is in Iowa City. To get it to them, the pharmacy arranged FedEx to overnight the medicine to Helland to arrive Wednesday morning, but it was stuck in a processing facility.

The pharmacy contacted Iowa State Patrol to arrange to get the medicine to the family, with the medication being flown to Mason City, and a trooper drove it from the airport to Helland’s residence.

Cassie is very grateful is that it was delivered in time, but wishes there is a way to have the medication on hand closer to home.

“The pharmacy said that they will start getting it out to me sooner than just the day before, and I’m confident that will happen. But on the other hand, it’s also frustrating because now that this medication is FDA approved, I feel like I should be able to pick that up locally, so it’s more convenient for my son. He’s in a wheelchair, he’s G-tube fed, I can’t pick him up and drive him 2 ½ hours just to get his medication when we don’t have it. So I think needs to be done to where I can get it locally.”