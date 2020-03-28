Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota health officials announce 5th Coronavirus-related death as positive tests hit 441 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa State Patrol delivers PPE equipment to hospitals across the state

"Working together, to keep Iowans safe," state patrol said.,

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 10:55 AM

Troopers from around Iowa delivered personal protective equipment Saturday to hospitals across the state.

The supplies were delivered to the following counties: Polk, Ida, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, Audubon, Monona, Taylor, Hamilton, Humbolt, Howard, Story, Tama, Marshall, and Hardin.

"Working together, to keep Iowans safe," state patrol said., 

Post by Iowa State Patrol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
more rain moving in tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weekend setup for rain, storms, and snow

Image

Seniors give their best quarantine advice

Image

Coronavirus claims Alden coffee shop

Image

How Corona Impacts Weather Forecasts

Image

Man Missing after boat accident

Image

Minnesota girl's basketball all-star series highlights athletes without games

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/27

Image

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Serves Rural Areas

Image

Risk of Off-Label Medications For Covid-19

Image

Going on a bear hunt!

Community Events