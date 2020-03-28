Iowa State Patrol delivers PPE equipment to hospitals across the state

Troopers from around Iowa delivered personal protective equipment Saturday to hospitals across the state.
The supplies were delivered to the following counties: Polk, Ida, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, Audubon, Monona, Taylor, Hamilton, Humbolt, Howard, Story, Tama, Marshall, and Hardin.
"Working together, to keep Iowans safe," state patrol said.,
