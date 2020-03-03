Clear

Iowa State Patrol: Charles City teen airlifted after 2-vehicle accident

The Iowa State Patrol said both lives were saved due to seatbelts.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 10:52 PM

A Charles City teen was airlifted after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. when 17-year-old Leo Trebbien, of Charles City, was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler.

Trebbien's car failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 41-year-old Andrew Hauser, of Clarksville.

Trebbien was taken by Mayo Air Ambulance to Mayo Clinic for his injuries.

Hauser was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center.

