A Charles City teen was airlifted after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in northeast Iowa.
The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. when 17-year-old Leo Trebbien, of Charles City, was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler.
Trebbien's car failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 41-year-old Andrew Hauser, of Clarksville.
Trebbien was taken by Mayo Air Ambulance to Mayo Clinic for his injuries.
Hauser was taken by private vehicle to Waverly Health Center.
The Iowa State Patrol said both lives were saved due to seatbelts.
Related Content
- Iowa State Patrol: Charles City teen airlifted after 2-vehicle accident
- Sheriff: Charles City man airlifted after NE Iowa motorcycle accident
- North Iowa man airlifted after motorcycle accident
- State Patrol: 1 woman injured in southern Minnesota 2-vehicle crash
- State Patrol: SE Minnesota man killed in 2-vehicle crash
- 4 Rochester teens injured in 2-vehicle crash
- Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa boy airlifted after UTV accident
- One-vehicle accident in Charles City
- 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Mason City
- Charles City teen injured in rollover
Scroll for more content...