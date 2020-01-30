Iowa State Patrol: Bald eagle injured after smashing into semi windshield

The Iowa State Patrol said a bald eagle is recovering after sustaining injuries this week after flying into the windshield of a semi.
The eagle is recovering at The RARE Group Rehabilitation Center, the state patrol said. The driver of the semi was not injured.
