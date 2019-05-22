Clear

Iowa State Patrol: 3 injured, including 2 kids, in Sunday rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County

Three people were hospitalized during a rollover crash Sunday night on Interstate-35.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were hospitalized during a rollover crash Sunday night on Interstate-35.

Authorities said Wednesday that three people - 17-year-old Mikaela Christensen, 46-year-old Julie Christensen and 10-year-old Luke Christensen - were all injured in the crash.

Mikaela Christensen was flown to MercyOne-Mason City by helicopter. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

State Patrol said the vehicle was southbound when the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by 46-year-old Chadd Christensen, entered the median, struck a grass crossover and rolled several times. It happened at mile marker 180.

All occupants of the vehicle are from Omaha, Nebraska.

