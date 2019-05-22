CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were hospitalized during a rollover crash Sunday night on Interstate-35.
Authorities said Wednesday that three people - 17-year-old Mikaela Christensen, 46-year-old Julie Christensen and 10-year-old Luke Christensen - were all injured in the crash.
Mikaela Christensen was flown to MercyOne-Mason City by helicopter. The other two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
State Patrol said the vehicle was southbound when the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Caravan driven by 46-year-old Chadd Christensen, entered the median, struck a grass crossover and rolled several times. It happened at mile marker 180.
All occupants of the vehicle are from Omaha, Nebraska.
Related Content
- Iowa State Patrol: 3 injured, including 2 kids, in Sunday rollover crash in Cerro Gordo County
- Driver injured in Cerro Gordo County rollover
- Probation in fatal Cerro Gordo County rollover
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Accident in Cerro Gordo County injures one
- One injured in southern Cerro Gordo County crash
- One hurt in Cerro Gordo County crash
- UPDATE: No one hurt in Cerro Gordo County rollover
- UPDATE: State Patrol identifies people in Cerro Gordo Co. collision
- 1 injured in rollover crash due to icy roads Friday in Cerro Gordo Co.