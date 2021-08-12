Iowa State Fair winners for Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair is underway and that means recognizing greatness in a wide variety of categories.

The Irish Cowboy, the 5½-year-old crossbred of Bryan and Tricia Britt of Monticello, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, tipping the scales at 1288 pounds.

Complete results follow:

1) 1288 lbs. - The Irish Cowboy, Bryan and Tricia Britt, Monticello

2) 1258 lbs. – Brutus, Marvin Reitema, Sioux Center

3) 1134 lbs. – Magic Mike, Tyler and Amanda Snakenberg, Sigourney

4) 1058 lbs. – Cupid, Greg Lily, Greenfield

5) 1004 lbs. – Reggie, Patrick O'Brien, Polo, Ill

6) 856 lbs. – Mickey, Fly "N" V family Farms, Runnells

7) 828 lbs. – P&R6 Fireworks, Randy Schmidt, Williamsburg

Bigshot, the Suffolk ram shown by Fisher Farms of Mercer, Missouri, weighed in at 418 pounds to claim the Champion title at Thursday’s Iowa State Fair Big Ram Contest.

Reserve Champion honors were won by Sparkplug, a Southdown from Werner's Hilltop Farm of Grinnell who weighed in at 391 ½ pounds. Organizers say this year's competition featured 10 contestants, the most in over a decade.

B/R Conrad 6176, a 3,040 pound Angus bull owned by D&D Angus of Danville, outweighed the competition to win the Super Bull contest Thursday at the State Fair.

Second place went to Randy & Crystal of Audubon with their 2,888 pound Angus bull, Albert, and Massman Farms of Ossian took third place with their 2,720 pound Angus bull, Brutas.

The Big Boar, Big Ram, and Super Bull winners will be on display in the Cattle, Swine and Sheep Barns, respectively, through August 22.