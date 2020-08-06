Iowa State Board of Education moving forward on rule changes for seclusion rooms

MASON CITY, Iowa - The use of seclusion rooms and restraints in schools remains a hot button issue. And after some districts came under fire for issues regarding their usage, the Iowa State Board of Education is working to change guidelines and clearly define the occasions they could be used.

Before the pandemic, the Board was about to decide on changes to Chapter 103, utilizing public feedback. However, due to the pandemic, the process stalled and didn't meet an administrative deadline, so the process had to be restarted. The new rules define when a student can be placed in a seclusion room such as to prevent serious damage to property, when their actions are disruptive to learning, or to ensure the safety of the student and others. In addition, the new rules would also define the size of a seclusion room, and proper documentation on when they're needed.

Veronica Fowler with the ACLU of Iowa took part in Wednesday's discussion. And while the organization wants an outright ban of seclusion rooms, she believes these guidelines is a good first step.

"We feel that seclusion and restraint should be as a last resort, and only used in the rarest of circumstances. We believe, ideally, their use would be banned. That's not going to happen with the proposed rules, but rules can make the use of seclusion and restraint rare, and the last thing schools do."

"We feel this is really important because there are disparaties, the numbers show in the use of seclusion and restraint against Black kids, kids with disabilities, LGBTQ kids. We look forward to looking into the rules and submitting written comments later on."

A public comment period, which will also be held online, is scheduled for September 15th.