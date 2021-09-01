Iowa State Auditor says unvaccinated are costing America billions of dollars

DES MOINES, Iowa – A study says people not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is costing the U.S. health care system billions of dollars.

“Any hospitalization due to a serious illness is difficult for the patient and their families,” says Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand. “It’s especially disheartening when the hospitalization is almost entirely preventable.”

The study by the non-partisan Peterson Center on Healthcare and the Kaiser Family Foundation found 98.3% of the 185,000 U.S. residents hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID19 in June and July were unvaccinated. 113,000 of those hospitalizations were deemed preventable.

Sand says at an estimated cost of $20,000 per hospitalization, that totals an estimated $2.3 billion in June and July.

“We are all paying for these preventable hospitalizations, whether it be in the form of premiums to private insurers or costs to taxpayer-funded public programs,” says Sand. “Please don’t add to others’ expenses: get the vaccine. Most importantly, it saves lives, but it also saves money.”