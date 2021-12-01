Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard announces cancer diagnosis

AMES, Iowa - Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

He released the following statement:

As a public leader, it is extremely challenging to draw the appropriate boundaries around one's personal and professional lives. Unless you have served in such a capacity, it is probably hard to understand that dynamic. Thus, I have attempted to be very transparent during my tenure as your Director of Athletics.

I was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer. I debated sharing this information widely to avoid my diagnosis being a distraction to our athletics program. However, the reality of hiding the news has also been stressful. Last week, I was scheduled to speak to more than 500 individuals in Benton Auditorium, a commitment made months ago. Regrettably, I had to miss my appearance on very short notice (due to surgery) and it was disheartening to be unable to share the real reason for my cancellation.

I also have a wonderful opportunity to use my platform as Director of Athletics to help others, who may be dealing with similar challenges. When I had open-heart surgery in 2015, it allowed me to encourage others battling similar heart issues. By sharing some details of my cancer diagnosis and treatment plan, I can emphasize the critical importance of early detection as it relates to cancer survival rates.

About four weeks ago, I started to feel pain in my groin after a running workout. After several days of irritation, I identified a lump on my right testicle. After seeing a doctor for an ultrasound, it was determined that surgery was necessary. I had that testicle removed last Tuesday afternoon and, unfortunately, learned a day later it was cancerous. That was sobering news to hear the day before Thanksgiving.

This past Monday I had a CT scan and additional blood work. My wife, Ellen, and I met with the urologist (who performed my surgery) in the afternoon and learned the cancer had not spread from the original site. Furthermore, my bloodwork (i.e., tumor markers) was still testing normal. Both of those results were welcome news!

We also discussed next options, which include doing nothing other than monitoring my blood work and performing CT scans every 3-6 months, undergoing chemotherapy, or beginning radiation treatments. We visit an oncologist this Friday to learn more about my treatment options.

I hope that I have limited the extent of my cancer through early detection and treatment. I am grateful for the doctors and medical providers here in Ames, who have been incredibly accessible and responsive to my case. Furthermore, my loving, and faithful family and a few co-workers and friends who knew of my condition have been incredibly supportive and encouraging the past several days.

It is important to me to publicly thank my wife, Ellen. Although it is one thing for me to deal with the professional / personal boundaries, Ellen has had to deal with those same boundaries countless times, both as a mother and wife. It takes a really strong and special person to navigate that landscape.

In closing, I feel blessed to know the cancer has not spread and am ready to follow what my medical team feels is the best course of treatment. As Coach Campbell likes to say, "Trust the Process." That's exactly what I'm going to do.

Thank you for your continued support.