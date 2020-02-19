Clear
Iowa Senator proposes social media bill

The 'right to be forgotten' bill would allow Iowans to request a social media company to permanently delete a post. If passed, the company would have 30 days to comply or face a fine.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Some of us have a few skeletons in our closet, but what if those bones from years ago are still out there on social media? An Iowa senator has an idea.

State Senator Zach Nunn has put together a 'right to be forgotten' bill. The legislation would allow Iowans to request social media companies permanently delete a tweet or post within 30 days.

The bill was inspired by Carson King, who had his reputation dinged over a tweet he made when he was sixteen.

Pat Palmer, owner of 'The Computer Guy' in Hampton says if you want to avoid an online embarrassment, just don't post anything bad to begin with.

“Maybe as a rule of thumb, with us as Iowans, we're kind of nice people anyway. This should just give us a lesson in just being nice. Why say mean things or why put ignorant things on Facebook or on Twitter," he said.

Even if the bill passes, Palmer says it still won't stop anyone from taking a screen shot of your post before it's deleted.

