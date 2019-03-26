Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Senate passes "unborn person" fetal homicide bill

Republicans in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that could send a person to prison for life if they cause death of a fetus, even if it's an accident and in cases where someone didn't know the mother was pregnant.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: Mar. 26, 2019 7:44 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate have passed a bill that could send a person to prison for life if they cause death of a fetus, even if it's an accident and in cases where someone didn't know the mother was pregnant.

Sen. Jake Chapman amended the bill Tuesday on the floor of the Senate to make causing the death of a fetus a life-in-prison crime, the same as someone convicted of murder. Language equates such deaths to "killing an unborn person."

Chapman, a staunch anti-abortion lawmaker, denied the bill has anything to do with abortion. He argued the bill recognizes the fetus "is a person in the womb and it should have rights."

Sen. Janet Petersen says the amendment makes the bill a personhood bill and is unconstitutional.

She says it could prompt criminal investigations of women who lose babies through miscarriage or stillbirth.

The bill passed on a vote of 31-18 and goes to the House.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking warmer temperatures for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Alzheimer's Research Partnership

Image

Rochester aims to keep pedestrians safe

Image

Tracking Our BIG Midweek Warm-Up!

Image

Golden Apple Award: Mr. Ron Pedersen

Image

Mower Co. Board of Supervisors creates count committee for 2020 census

Image

Two businesses team up to help flood victims

Image

Rooftop restaurant starts 'reconceptualization'

Image

Bill to increase weight limits meets opposition

Image

Senate passes its own version of a hands-free cellphone driving bill

Image

Public Utilities Commission discusses oil pipeline

Community Events