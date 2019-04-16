Clear
Iowa Senate passes industrial hemp law moving it to House

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 6:22 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has sent a bill legalizing the growing of industrial hemp to the House for consideration.

The Iowa Hemp Act passed the Senate Monday 49-1.

Sen. Kevin Kinney, a farmer from Oxford says he hopes to make hemp a third leading commodity in Iowa in addition to corn and soybeans.

The bill allows licensed growers to cultivate the crop on up to 40 acres.

Industrial hemp can be used in food, fiber, paper and other products and Kinney says it's been estimated it could grow to be a $1.9 billion market by 2022.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 38 states considered legislation last year after the federal government eased restrictions in the Farm Bill on commercial production.

Nebraska lawmakers gave a bill its first-round approval Monday but it must pass twice more before it goes to the governor.

