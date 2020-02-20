Clear
Iowa Senate panel advances felon voting restrictions bill

Iowa is the only state with a broad revocation of voting rights for felons, requiring restoration of voting rights from the governor.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 8:07 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Senate committee has advanced a bill that would require convicted felons to pay restitution before they could get their voting rights restored.

If passed this year, the bill advanced Wednesday would be effective only if a separate constitutional amendment that would automatically restore felon voting rights upon completion of a sentence also passes.

It's unclear if the restitution requirement would withstand a legal challenge, though. A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled against a similar Florida requirement.

