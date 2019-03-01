Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Senate panel OKs bill to fund private schools

An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a measure that would use public education money for private schools and home schooling.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 11:52 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Senate subcommittee has advanced a measure that would use public education money for private schools and home schooling.

The Des Moines Register reports the committee voted 2-1 for the measure Wednesday, with the two Republicans in support and Democratic member opposed.

Sen. Jerry Behn, a Boone Republican who sponsored the bill, says the measure would provide parents opportunities for more involvement in their children's education. He also says it would encourage competition among schools and lead to improvement.

West Des Moines Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi says schools aren't businesses and don't compete with one another.

The bill would provide students in grades K-12 "education savings grants" to pay for a nonpublic school or "competent private instruction," more commonly known as home schooling. The grant would equal the average per-student amount the state pays each year for students at public schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking accumulating snow today followed by a big cool down.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Show Must go on

Image

Tracking More Friday Snow

Image

Mayo Clinic doctor cross-country skied to work during blizzard

Image

MASON CITY VS. MARION

Image

Concern for localized flooding

Image

Best chef in the Midwest is in Rochester

Image

Snow building up on school roofs

Image

Affording to live in Lanesboro

Image

Chatfield home destroyed in fire

Image

Early Dismissal at Byron Middle School

Community Events