Iowa Senate looking at gun legislation

If the bills end up on the Governor's desk, it could change the way guns are dealt with in schools and workplaces.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 10:36 PM
Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:44 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Senate File 459 would allow permit holders to keep a firearm hidden inside a vehicle at work.
Kemlin Hart, owner of Hart Brothers Weaponry says the proposed law would protect responsible gun owners from prosecution or getting fired.

"Taking it into the workplace. Yeah, I can see something maybe, a big manufacturing type employer, it could cause a problem maybe, but at least this way it protects you from losing your job,” he said.

Katie Schumaker from Nora Springs is a gun owner herself.  She doesn't think the bill would make workplaces dangerous.

"I don't think that having a gun in your car when you go to work is such a big deal. I mean, if it's in your car and it's hidden or if it's out of the way or it's on safety, I don't think that's a big deal. If you want to bring your gun to work and leave it in your car. I don't think that's a big deal at all, I think that's perfectly okay,” she said.

Also being considered is Senate File 116. The bill would allow permit holders to drop off and pick up kids at school while being armed, as long as they stay in the vehicle.

It's a bill Hart is in favor of.

"Let’s say you're coming from an activity where you have a personal protection piece on you, forgot that in your waistband...'oh, I should have locked this up before. I don't have time to go home.' It just makes it a lot easier, a little more friendly,” he said.

Schumaker thinks schools should stay gun free zones, but understands the proposed legislation is meant to protect those with permits from causing a panic at a school.

"I don't think its necessary you don't have to bring your gun to pick up your child from school, but if you were running other errands and had it in your car, I completely understand that,” she said.

