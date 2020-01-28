Iowa Senate considering hands-free bill

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa Senate is working on a bill which would ban cell phone use while driving.

If passed, the bill would punish drivers with a $30 fine and a moving violation on their record. Right now, texting and driving is illegal in the state, but the Iowa State Patrol says the law is very difficult to enforce.

Lieutenant Dana Knutson says distracted driving is a real danger out on the highways.

“On average, we shouldn't take our eyes off the road for any more than two seconds. To send and receive a text message is five seconds. You're going to go the distance at 65 miles an hour, you're going to go the distance of a football field and a half,” said Lt. Knutson.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 3,000 deaths on U.S. highways were caused by distracted driving in 2017.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says over 70% of drivers in the state admit to using their cell phones when driving.

Nineteen other states, including Minnesota, have hands-free laws.