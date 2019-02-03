Iowa Senate bill would reverse city and county firework restrictions

MASON CITY, Iowa- Purchasing commercial grade fireworks and firing them into the night sky became legal in the Hawkeye State two years ago. Brayden Klein and his family have embraced pyrotechnics ever since.

“To be honest, it’s really around the 4th of July,” said Klein.

Klein’s father and grandfather both served in the military. The family sees shooting off fireworks as being among the freedoms they fought for.

“They went through war to that that freedom, for example, fireworks; it’s a matter of sentiment for all the individuals that live her,” he explained.

Under current law, municipalities and counties can draft their own local firework regulations. The city of Mason City did just that late last year approving two new ordinances restricting the sale and use of fireworks.

“I think it’s kind of dumb,” said Klein.

A new Senate bill would reverse some of those changes and set universal statewide rules for fireworks. The powers that be in Mason City call the state’s move out of bounds.

“There is a lot of support for those ordinances locally,” said City Administrator Aron Burnett. “I don’t see how a government that is further away from the people can actually feel like it’s representing the people of this community better than our own city council.”

For her part, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds isn’t taking sides yet.

“I’ll have to see it in its final form,” said Governor Reynolds. “Often times bills get introduced and they don’t go anywhere. They have to go through subcommittee, committee and then both floors so we’ll see if it’s picking up any traction or not. I really am not aware of the language so I would hate to weigh in on it.”

But Klein just wants to be able to shoot fireworks off the way he thinks the law was intended; to honor is father, grandfather and all those who have served.

“I think it’s a huge problem when we start letting regulations sort of take over our lives,” said Klein.