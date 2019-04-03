Clear
Iowa Sen. Grassley: President Trump wind turbine comments 'idiotic'

Charles Grassley - AP image

President Trump, at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner Tuesday night, said noise from wind turbines causes cancer.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 4:20 PM
Updated: Apr. 3, 2019 4:41 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Republican senator is expressing irritation at what he calls "idiotic" comments by President Donald Trump about wind energy.

Trump, at the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual spring dinner Tuesday night, said noise from wind turbines causes cancer.

Sen. Chuck Grassley said in a conference call with reporters Wednesday that the comments "were first of all idiotic and it doesn't show much respect for Chuck Grassley as the grandfather of the wind energy tax credit."

Grassley was instrumental in approving a federal tax credit 26 years ago that has spurred wind energy development.

The White House declined to comment.

Iowa is a national leader in wind energy, with more than 4,000 turbines.

Asked about Trump's claim, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds refused to say the president was wrong, saying it was not her place to do so.

"You know how those things change. One year coffee is good for you and the next year coffee causes cancer," she said. "That's what happens. We've got a lot of people that are driving the industry and investing in the industry and we should be proud of our position."

She noted Iowa generates 40% of its electricity from wind.

