Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Sen. Ernst says she turned down chance to be Trump's VP

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa says she turned down Donald Trump's request to run as his vice president in 2016 because of family concerns.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 9:48 AM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 10:59 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa says she turned down Donald Trump's request to run as his vice president in 2016 because of family concerns.

Ernst made the claim in an affidavit in a divorce proceeding that was first reported by Cityview, a Des Moines alternative newspaper.

The filing was made in October but unsealed this month after Ernst and her former husband, Gail Ernst, settled their contentious divorce.

Ernst wrote that after Trump interviewed her in July 2016 to be his running mate, she "turned Candidate Trump down, knowing it wasn't the right thing for" her or her family. She says it was a sacrifice she made for her husband, who wasn't fond of her political career.

Ernst has indicated she'll run for a second six-year Senate term in 2020.

The White House and Trump campaign haven't responded to requests for comment Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
A winter storm arrives today that will make travel slippery.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Tuesday weather forecast

Image

My Money - Financial advise

Image

Dr. Oz - How to get more sleep

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Monday

Image

Ordinances to help snow removal crews

Image

Meeting the Heart of the City artists

Image

Triton girl's basketball builds a winner on the court

Image

Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

Image

Local baseball coaches win awards

Community Events