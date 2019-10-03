Clear

Iowa Secretary of State distributing domestic abuse literature to laundromats

Secretary of State Paul Pate is wanting to raise awareness on domestic violence.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:23 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Laundromats across the state of Iowa will be getting brochures and stickers to display about the state's Safe At Home program, which is aimed at helping domestic abuse survivors.

“As we did with hair salons across Iowa, we’re distributing this information to businesses where there’s a good chance it will get into the hands of someone who needs it,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate.

It was back in 2018 when the Secretary of State's office sent similar pamphlets to hair salons.  

Mason City residents had a mixed reaction to the program.  One woman thought any attempt at raising awareness for domestic violence was needed, while another resident didn't agree with the strategy of targeting laundromats.

