MASON CITY, Iowa - Laundromats across the state of Iowa will be getting brochures and stickers to display about the state's Safe At Home program, which is aimed at helping domestic abuse survivors.
“As we did with hair salons across Iowa, we’re distributing this information to businesses where there’s a good chance it will get into the hands of someone who needs it,” said Secretary of State Paul Pate.
It was back in 2018 when the Secretary of State's office sent similar pamphlets to hair salons.
Mason City residents had a mixed reaction to the program. One woman thought any attempt at raising awareness for domestic violence was needed, while another resident didn't agree with the strategy of targeting laundromats.
Related Content
- Iowa Secretary of State distributing domestic abuse literature to laundromats
- Iowa Secretary of State discusses voting changes
- Iowa Ag Secretary discusses tariffs
- Iowa police officer charged with domestic abuse assault
- Iowa and Minnesota Secretaries of State pushing voter registration
- Iowa secretary of state named to head national association
- Fire at Rochester laundromat causes $10,000 in damage
- Man and woman wanted in connection with laundromat theft
- Police to investigate Ellison domestic abuse charges
- Mason City domestic abuser sentenced to prison