Iowa Secretary of State assures voters election will be secure

MASON CITY, Iowa - With the election just days away, voters have a lot on their minds, besides who they will cast their ballot for.

Iowa's top election official is reassuring the public, they have their backs.

The state is activating the Emergency Operations Center on election day. It's just one of the many ways state and federal officials are making sure everything goes smoothly on Tuesday.

"We are working with these state and federal partners to strenthen Iowa's election security and infrastructure and to prepare for any kind of situation that might arise on election day," said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

He says voters should have complete confidence in Tuesday's elections and the state's computer systems are under close scrutiny.

"Our systems receive hundreds of thousands of cyber alerts every single day, but we continue to strenthen our systems to ensure bad actors stay out," said Pate.

The federal government is also keeping a watchful eye on Iowa's elections. FBI agent Gene Kowel says they are going to monitor the election for any wrongdoing, whether from inside our outside our borders.

"Our FBI Command post here, over Iowa and Nebraska will be our focal point to assess allegations of election crime, to investigate threats, to gather and share intelligence and to serve as a lead point of contact for all election related matters," said Kowel.

Kowel says the FBI knows foreign powers will try to influence our elections, but they are doing everything they can to keep hackers from invading our cyberspace.

"As we stand here today, there are actors across the globe deploying efforts to strenthen themsevles and weaken the United States. Our adversaries, they see our elections as an opportunity to challenge our confidence in our institutions," he said.

Since 2018, the State of Iowa has spent $2 million dollars of federal grant money to strengthen their cyber security. Another $1 million went to counties across the state.