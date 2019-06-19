Clear
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture visits Worth County Fair

We talk with Secretary Mike Naig about the importance of county fairs to the agriculture industry.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 4:48 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 5:09 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The Worth County fair is underway.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig stopped by the fair on Wednesday. Naig said county fairs play a very important role in the agriculture community, particularly for young people.

"It's really about learning about agriculture, coming and competing. It's great lessons for our young people to work hard, to prepare. You come and you compete, and you deal with the results. And if you didn't do as well as you thought you wanted to, you get to work harder next year and try to do better. And that's a great life lesson for those young people," Naig said.

The Worth County Fair runs through June 23rd.

