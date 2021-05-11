Iowa Sec. of State presents award to Riceville High seniors; talks integrity of election system

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is making his way across the Hawkeye State with a message.

Pate presented the Carrie Chapman Catt Award to Riceville High School seniors for their efforts in getting eligible students registered to vote. The rophy is named after the famous North Iowan who was a key figure in securing passage of 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box. In addition, Charles City and Lake Mills High Schools also received the award for boosting voter registrations at their schools.

At a time when other states are enacting legislation aimed at combatting alleged voter fraud, Iowa moved nearly 300,000 registered voters to inactive status last month. Under state law, it's the first step in a process that would result in the cancellation of one's registration after four more years of inactivity. Previously, voters had to miss two consecutive general elections to be moved to that status.

Pate, though, says Iowa has an election system founded on transparency.

"Our voters are pretty well pleased with how we did it here. We used paper ballots, we have bi-partisan teams, we have the post election audits. All these steps and measures and voter ID. We're in a much better position."

With the 2022 miderterm election on the horizon, Pate says his office is working to ensure the security and transparency of Iowa's election system and voting processes.

"We want to make sure we can assure voters of the integrity of the system, and we want to give them accessibility. They're not mutually exclusive, so we work very hard on those fronts. With voter ID, e-poll book systems and paper ballots, that's a way our voters can feel confident that the system is on the up and up."