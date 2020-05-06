Iowa Restaurant Association shares guidelines for reopening dining establishments

MASON CITY, Iowa - Many restaurants across the country are beginning to reopen, including right here in our area.

During a webinar Tuesday morning, Iowa Restaurant Association President and CEO Jessica Dunker shared guidelines and support for restaurants across the state, and what they can do while staying within Governor Reynolds' mandate, such as spacing of seating, reducing seating capacity to 50% of normal levels, disallowing customer self-service, and social distancing measures.

Dunker feels that restaurants are leading the way in reopening society.

"We are pleased that we are the industry that they're choosing to open first because of our reputation for safety and sanitation. So we're taking it extremely seriously."

In addition, she notes of the success in Cerro Gordo County and other select areas in the state that have followed that reduced seating capacity.

"Customers looked comfortable, they did come back, they did follow the 50% capacity lines, and they looked to be enjoying themselves."

Additional guidelines and recommendations from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals and the Iowa Department of Public Health include elminating seating at bars within restaurants, disinfecting tables and chairs after each use, only serving alcohol to a guest if they are ordering food, using prewrapped silverware, discarding single-use paper menus after each use, disinfect commonly touched surfaces, and implent an enhanced cleaning/sanitizing schedule for all food and non-food contact surfaces.