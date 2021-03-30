Iowa Restaurant Association anticipates hiring boom, seeing less closures than predicted

MASON CITY, Iowa - The leisure and hospitality industry took a major hit over the last year, dealing with operating limits, social distancing guidelines, and even temporary or permanent closures.

Now, as vaccinations continue to ramp up and more people venture out, the Iowa Restaurant Association anticipates the tide to be turning. The problem, though: there aren't enough workers lining up to fill the many open jobs.

Over the last year, the industry tallied a net loss of around 27,000 jobs last year. And with the busy summer season not far away, the Association's President & CEO Jessica Dunker is predicting a bump in hiring.

"Every year, patio season expands our seating. Every year, Mother's Day is our largest restaurant holiday, and there's a lot of pent up demand right now from people who got vaccinated and are ready to get back out. We're hiring again, we may have fewer locations that are hiring, but pretty much everywhere is looking for people."

The industry is also trying to adjust in changes in who is hired. Dunker notes about 1 in 3 people find their first job in the restaurant industry. However, the teen workforce, with restaurants and service jobs tending to be their first ever job, is not readily available, so there is a need for young people to work. Also, the Association is working to shake the myth of the restaurant business being a low wage profession. Dunker says the industry can actually help put people in meaningful careers that pay very well; she notes that the restaurant industry puts more people in the middle class faster than any other industries. In addition, Dunker says that the restaurant industry is about 2 1/2 times more likely to hire people in the re-entry population.

In addition, while the Association anticipated about 1,000 (roughly 20%) of Iowa's restaurants to permanently close, Dunker has discovered that more restaurants stayed open throughout the last year. However, while the final data on total closures has yet to be collected, Dunker says a closure may strike deeper in rural communities, as opposed to larger communities and cities.

"In metropolitan areas, where there is enough population to support the business case for a restaurant to come in, locations and concepts may close, but someone else may move into that physical building with another concept or take over another concept. The rural areas, if you lose a restaurant, it's probably gone. And it's because there isn't the population to support a business case to start a business. You have to have somebody who's committed to the community and tied to the community."

She believes stepped up carry out and delivery services are here to stay, capitalizing on an already large strategy even before the pandemic, along with contactless payment and mobile and online ordering, with COVID accelerating what was already happening.

The National Restaurant Association is working with the Small Business Administration to establish and implement the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which would offer nearly $29 billion in grants, with restaurants able to apply based on lost revenue.