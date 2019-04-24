Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa Republicans vote to restrain the state's Attorney General

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

GOP frustrated at Democrat joining lawsuits against President Trump.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 8:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have passed a bill limiting the powers of the state's attorney general, citing frustration that the Democrat joined lawsuits opposing the actions of President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Tom Miller says the bill approved Wednesday makes Iowa the first state to limit the attorney general to such an extreme and he'll consider a lawsuit to challenge it.

It requires Miller to get permission from the governor, executive council or legislature to pursue out-of-state lawsuits.

The Senate approved a state justice system budget 32-18 that included the limit on the attorney general's action. The restriction was added late in the session with no committee hearings. It passed in the House 54-45 on Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who can line-item veto it, hasn't said whether she supports the move.

Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom says Miller was re-elected in 2018 after joining other states in numerous lawsuits challenging the Trump administration, showing Iowans support him.

Republican Sen. Julian Garrett says the attorney general's political activity is a legitimate concern of legislators.

Miller, the nation's longest-serving state attorney general, is serving his 10th term.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Police make arrest in major Rochester drug bust

Image

Congressman King compares political struggles to Jesus

Image

Could legalizing sports betting help curb gambling addiction?

Image

RCTC honors hard-working educators

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 4/24/2019

Image

New guidelines on screen time for kids

Image

Convenience Stores Against Trafficking

Image

Albert Lea City Manager leaving for another job

Image

Revitalizing downtown Albert Lea

Image

Denim Day 2019

Community Events