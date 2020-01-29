Nine GOP lawmakers try to remove transgender discrimination from Iowa civil rights law

DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill to amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act by removing protections against discrimination for transgender people.
Current Iowa law prohibits discrimination based on race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, ancestry and disability. Gender identity was added by lawmakers in 2007 when Democrats had control of the Iowa Legislature and held the governor’s office.
Nine Republican House members are sponsoring the bill introduced on Wednesday. The GOP took control of the legislature in 2017. Groups that fight for civil rights and gay rights immediately criticized the measure as shameful.
