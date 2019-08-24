Clear

Iowa Republican candidates speak at Brunch on the Beach

Federal, state, and local Republican candidates spoke at the brunch.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republican candidates vying for the public's vote spoke at the Brunch on the Beach in Clear Lake on Saturday morning.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Speaker Linda Upmeyer, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, U.S. Congressman Steve King, Iowa Senator Randy Feenstra, and District 4 Congressional candidates Jeremy Taylor and Bret Richards spoke at the brunch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/23

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Community Events