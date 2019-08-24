Iowa Republican candidates speak at Brunch on the Beach

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Republican candidates vying for the public's vote spoke at the Brunch on the Beach in Clear Lake on Saturday morning.
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Speaker Linda Upmeyer, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, U.S. Congressman Steve King, Iowa Senator Randy Feenstra, and District 4 Congressional candidates Jeremy Taylor and Bret Richards spoke at the brunch.
