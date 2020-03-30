Iowa Representative Todd Prichard talks business and unemployment relief

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - There are a lot of resources out there for those who run small businesses or who were laid off because of the coronavirus. It can seem overwhelming where to turn for help.

On Monday afternoon, Iowa house minority leader Todd Prichard took to Facebook to explain what help is out there on the state and federal levels.

The feds will be spreading out $500 billion dollars to help small businesses. The stimulus checks we've been hearing so much about will likely go out on April 6th. Individuals will be getting $1200, while married couples will be getting $2400, plus $500 per dependant.

What you might not know, is the stimulus will have an impact on your tax return. Rep. Prichard explains how.

"Now as I read this, this isn't free money. what I see this as, is this is an advance on a refund, your 2020 refund, so this is like a refundable credit," said Prichard.

For business owners, the State of Iowa is offering grants from $5000 to $25,000. The deadline to apply for that grant is on Tuesday, March 31st at noon.

Prichard's Facebook live can be seen on the Charles City Facebook page.