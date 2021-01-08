Iowa Rep. Feenstra 'strongly opposes' impeachment proceedings

Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra said Friday that he would "strongly oppose" any effort to impeach President Donald Trump.

Feenstra issued the following statement:

“We are at a critical point in time in our nation’s history -- a time where both parties need to come together for the good of the American people. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump will only deepen divisions, and I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term.

“Moving forward, Congress should be focused on addressing the many serious issues facing our nation and avoid divisive political acts in the waning days of the Administration. My main priority will always be delivering results for the people of Iowa’s 4th District by giving farmers, small business owners, and families a seat at the table.”