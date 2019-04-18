Clear
Iowa Department of Public Health: 2nd case of measles confirmed in NE Iowa

These are the first reported measles cases in Iowa since 2011.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:47 AM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 11:24 AM

A second case of measles has been confirmed in northeast Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said “this case is an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident, who is a household contact of the recently confirmed measles case (an unvaccinated Northeast Iowa resident with recent travel to Israel, where measles transmission is occurring).

“This person was identified as part of the initial case investigation and was under a public health voluntary confinement order in the home to prevent further exposures. Because this second measles case has been isolated at home during the measles incubation period, there is no current threat to the general public”

The Iowa Department of Public Health said these cases serve as a reminder for “all Iowans to ensure their vaccinations are up-to-date. Vaccines prevent diseases and save lives.”

U.S. officials say 90 measles cases were reported across the United States last week, and 555 cases have been reported in 20 states this year.

Measles symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash. It's highly contagious to the unvaccinated and can be fatal.

These are the first reported measles cases in Iowa since 2011. 

