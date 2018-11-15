Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa National Guard soldiers told they must give back money

Officials say Guardsmen were overpaid while deployed to the Middle East.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Hundreds of Iowa National Guard soldiers have been told they were overpaid after a year-long deployment to the Middle East and that they must make plans to repay the money.

The 248th Aviation Support Battalion held a homecoming ceremony on Nov. 2 to celebrate returning from Kuwait and Iraq. The next day, about 366 of the battalion's 400 soldiers were informed of the money issue, The Quad-City Times reported .

The overpayments range from $2 to $4,500, according to Lt. Col. Michael Wunn, a spokesman for the Iowa National Guard. The amounts vary based on a soldier's rank, years of service, entitlements and the duration of the payment error.

The problem seems to have originated from an issue at the demobilization station at Fort Hood in Texas, Wunn said. Some battalion members continued receiving active-duty pay or entitlements after their active duty ended, he said.

Officials are giving soldiers multiple options to repay the funds, and many have already taken steps to do so, Wunn said.
Soldiers can write a check to repay their debts, have the Army keep all of their monthly checks until they're paid off, or have monthly or weekly payments deducted from their pay.

"We understand this creates a hardship for those affected," Wunn said, noting that soldiers don't have to repay the full amount by the end of the year.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack said it's unacceptable that a payroll error could cause soldiers financial hardship.

"The Army must work with each individual soldier to ensure that they do not face any financial harm or difficulty," he said. "I encourage any service member in Iowa who was affected by this failure at the Department of Defense to reach out to my office if you are in need of assistance."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
We're tracking accumulating snowfall for Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Thursday

Image

Pain management clinic to help patients in north Iowa

Image

Family shares their story of loss to help others

Image

Public comment period on body cameras ends

Image

School districts report drivers ignoring bus laws

Image

Saymoed story

Image

First Snowfall

Image

Business owners taking concerns about North Broadway to open house

Image

'Give to the Max Day!' in Rochester

Image

Rochester police warns about warming up your unattended car

Community Events