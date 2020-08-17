Iowa National Guard moves millions of pounds of storm debris

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Almost 200 Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen have removed nearly 2.25 million pounds of debris from the August 10 derecho storm.

Since beginning operations focused in Linn County, the Guard says 135 truckloads of debris have been taken away and a dozen different military crews have cleared about 68 city blocks.

The 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 734th Regional Support Group and the 185th Air Refueling Wing deployed around 30 dump trucks and additional excavators, backhoes, skid loaders and chainsaws to the Cedar Rapids area on August 14.

To request help, Iowans are encouraged to reach out to their respective local emergency management coordinators. EMCs are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security and the Iowa National Guard to coordinate aid.