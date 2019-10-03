CAMP DODGE, Iowa – The Iowa National Guard has a new logo.
Inspired by the Concord “Minute Man” statue, the new logo was designed by Sergeant Katharine Silent Water, an Ankeny resident and Soldier with the 135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, in collaboration with Iowa National Guard senior leadership.
It was approved and adopted by Major General Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard.
