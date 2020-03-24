Iowa National Guard delivers medical supplies around the state

KIMT-TV 3 – Iowa National Guard soldiers based out of Mason City and Iowa City delivered medical equipment around the state Tuesday.

The soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company drove four semis of medical personal protective equipment (PPE) to distribution sites in Black Hawk, Johnson, Polk, Pottawattamie, and Tama counties. Personal protective equipment is specialized clothing and equipment worn by healthcare professionals to help prevent the spread of disease and is considered vital in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in Iowa and across the country.

The Iowa National Guard says these missions will continue for the foreseeable future as additional requests for PPE are processed by the State Emergency Operations Center and given to the Iowa National Guard for distribution

On March 23, eight Soldiers from the 3654th Support Maintenance Company, out of Knoxville, Iowa, with a detachment in Oskaloosa, Iowa, delivered and assembled two large tents in Oskaloosa for the Mahaska Health Partnership hospital’s COVID-19 response plan.