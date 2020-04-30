Iowa National Guard delivers food to Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Soldiers from the Iowa National Guard delivered pallets of food to Charles City on Wednesday.

The 248th Aviation Support Battalion assisted with delivering food from the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo to satellite locations.

“The Charles City food pantry is closed and this is the second delivery the Iowa Army National Guard has done for us in Floyd County," says Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The food was dropped off at Charles City High School.

“I went to high school at Charles City, I heard about this mission the night before and volunteered to go because I wanted to give back to the community I grew up in,” says Sergeant Samantha Wilson. She was one of four logistics specialists helping deliver to the satellite locations.

The Iowa National Guard says Pastor Debra Lincoln, director for the Messiah’s Food Pantry in Charles City, organized 30 volunteers from the local community to help unload the food items.

“It touches our heart to see the Iowa Guard here,” says Lincoln. “It represents safety and stability in a time of crisis.”

In total, more than 220 car trunks were filled with food.

“It is the end of the month that people struggle the most," says Lincoln, "so it's a godsend."

Photos by Capt. Ramah Husidic.