Iowa National Guard clears down trees and debris in storm-smashed Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – National Guard soldiers and airmen continue to work on damage cleanup from the devastating derecho storm on August 10.

Airmen from the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron based in Sioux City joined Army National Guard Soldiers in Cedar Rapids to clear downed trees so utility companies could restore power.

185th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Dave Twohig is an Iowa native who has been part of flood recovery efforts in the past.

“I’ve seen storm damage before but I have never seen it for miles and miles, like this,” says Twohig. “There is debris strewn all over the place. This is a really tough situation for the people here.”

Air Guard members are equipped with recently acquired debris clean up packages that include items like chain saws and skid loaders as part of the Civil Engineer domestic response kits. Twohig said the kits combined with Army heavy vehicles have allowed cleanup teams to move quickly through affected neighborhoods.

“This is what it is all about to us,” says Twohig, “everywhere we go people are waving and honking. It’s been humbling.”

Photos courtesy of the Iowa National Guard.